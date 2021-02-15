Wife’s Valentine’s Day Gift To Her Husband Is A Collection Of Photos Of Other Women He Liked On Instagram

One woman had an outrageous Valentine’s Day gift for her husband.

In a TikTok video posted by @gr93la, a woman got her husband a collection of the photos he had liked on Instagram of other women. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In case you think I’m kidding, I can promise that I’m not. Go ahead and give the video a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Gentlemen, let me give you all some free advice. Your wife/girlfriend ever does something like this, I suggest you run for the hills.

Clearly, you’re gambling with your life by sticking around because you’re no longer dealing with a rational person. You’re dealing with someone on the brink.

As a man who has swam in those waters before, it’s fun riding the wave but it always comes crashing down.

Now, would I encourage a man to go on Instagram and hammer the heart button on sexual photos of other women? No, I wouldn’t encourage that at all.

In fact, I think I follow about six women on Instagram, and they’re all women I actually know. However, if I did hit the like button and this was how my significant other responded, I’d be on a plane to Mexico so fast that your head would spin.

Dealing with women who do stuff like this can be a rush of adrenaline, but eventually, the fun always turns to disaster. Get out while you can.

Run for your life if you have to.

H/T: Barstool