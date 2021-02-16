Never Lose Your Keys Again Thanks To This Smart Key Holder, On Sale For A Limited Time!

Why is it that the things you need the most to go about your day are the things you misplace most often? From your reading glasses to your phone to your keys — losing things like these never fail to give you a headache. But thanks to the technological advances we have in 2021, you never have to search blindly for things like your keys again.

Say hello to the KeySmart Max Key Holder, the much-needed solution to the ever-present problem of misplacing your keys. Thanks to its implementation of Tile™ tracking, this key tracker is easily the most powerful of its kind on the market today. That’s because, with its accompanying app, you can locate your keys via GPS tracking, pinpointing the exact location of your missing item.

In addition to its impressive tracking capabilities, the KeySmart Max Key Holder also boasts an array of impressive features, including a built-in, LED flashlight to help you see keyholes more clearly; sleek slates with black hardware to help them stand out, and twice as large of a Bluetooth range as its earlier model. The Keychain even sports a thermoband that connects the electric panel and battery so you can easily charge the device, which can hold a charge for up to 60 days at a time.

If you’re worried about this smart key ring being too fancy to hold all the keys you need, you’re wrong. In fact, it can hold up to 14 keys, keeping them organized and easy to access when you need them. And as if that wasn’t convenient enough, the gadget even has an attached bottle opener, perfect for cracking open a cold one at a moment’s notice.

Check out some of the KeySmart Max Key Holder‘s awesome online reviews!

“Works great and is a definite upgrade from the previous version.” – Jr.

“This little gadget does it all: holds my keys, gives me light when I need it, and helps me find my phone (and itself!), all in a compact little package. Highly recommended!” – A.L.

“The unit is super easy to assemble and has a nice slick body. The ringtone is a lot louder than the original keysmart with tile and the flashlight has already proved to be super useful.” – Natalie

Get the KeySmart Max Key Holder for $76.49 (reg. $119) with the code PREZ2021.

Prices subject to change.

