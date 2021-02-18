Cozy Up To An Indoor Fireplace Thanks To This Tabletop Version, Now 30% Off

There’s no denying it: the chilliest days of the winter season are here, and many parts of the U.S. are facing a chain of chilly days and ice-cold nights. And while cozying up to a crackling fire seems like a no-brainer, many homes don’t have fireplaces, and the issue of smoke isn’t appealing to many green households.

Heaters and fuzzy blankets are great, but when you really want to get warm at home, this smokeless bio-ethanol tabletop fireplace is a must-have. Even if you have a fireplace, this eco-friendly alternative is way easier to maintain, never needing any wood or access to open-air or a chimney. And since it’s compact and portable, you can easily move it to different rooms of your house, turning your home into a warm, cozy oasis within minutes.

This tabletop fireplace requires nothing but ethanol to produce a flame, and it never emits any harmful chemicals, like smoke, into the air. Its high-quality stainless steel linear burner provides you with a pleasant, perfectly understated flame, ideal for living rooms, cabin trips, and so much more. And thanks to its impressively long burning time, you can sit around this thing all night without ever having to tend to it.

Along with its ability to bring much-needed warmth to a room, this smokeless tabletop fireplace is incredibly handy since it doesn’t require any electricity. And with the unfortunate blackouts that often come with harsh weather, this gadget can become a real lifesaver. Plus, thanks to the glass that surrounds much of the open flame, you can set it on a table without worrying about it accidentally burning surrounding items. It even comes with an easy-to-use extinguishing cover.

For a limited time, you can snag the Smokeless Bio-Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace for just $89.99, a whopping 30% off its regular price!

