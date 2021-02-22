‘We Are Turning Into A Version Of A Totalitarian State’: Liberal Author Naomi Wolf Knocks Lockdowns

Liberal author Naomi Wolf said Monday that COVID-19 lockdowns are turning America “into a version of a totalitarian state.”

WATCH:

During an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Wolf said the COVID-19 pandemic has been used by the government to curb freedoms, bringing the U.S. closer to a “coup situation … that transcends everything that you and I might disagree or agree on that should bring together left and right to protect our Constitution.”(RELATED: Tom Cotton Claims ‘Joe Biden Is Keeping America Closed But Is Keeping Our Borders Open’)

“Nowhere in the Constitution does it say all this can be suspended if there is a bad disease. We have lived through typhus, cholera, smallpox, HIV, tuberculosis, polio, the Spanish flu. We lived through an attack on our soil and never have there been months and months and months of emergency powers when we weren’t actually fighting a war,” Wolf explained.

“I never thought I would see in my lifetime … and that is the suspension of the rule of law and that’s when we start to be a police state,” she continued. (RELATED: ‘We Need A Reason To Get Up In The Morning’: Goya CEO Says Lockdowns Are Killing America)

Many U.S. state governors have implemented lockdowns during the pandemic in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently criticized the policy in Jan. and said that the “cost” of keeping businesses shutdown is “too high.”

“This is completely unprecedented and lockdowns have never been done in free societies and really, we’re turning into a version of a totalitarian state before everyone’s eyes and I really hope … we wake up quickly,” Wolf concluded.