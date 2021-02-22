Save On Monthly Fees With This VPN Cybersecurity Hardware, Now Over 33% Off

You’re eating in more and making an effort to limit your online shopping — so where on earth is all your money going? If you’re familiar with this sentiment, you may want to take a closer look at your monthly subscriptions. While it may not seem like $10 here and $15 there amounts to much, subscription fees can seriously add up, as many Americans spent around $640 on digital subscriptions in 2019, according to this report.

If you’re ready to scale back on your monthly dues, you shouldn’t have to skimp on protective services like virtual private networks, otherwise known as VPNs. And thanks to the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware, you can still stay safe online without having to pay a fee each month.

Boasting a plug-and-play design, the Deeper Connect Nano is the second generation Deeper Connect Mini, boasting the same awesome features but with more portability. Completely serverless, this device uses a decentralized private network and smart routing to automatically change IP addresses depending on the content you’re viewing online. And thanks to its 7-layer firewall, you can surf the net without stumbling across annoying pop-up ads, trackers, or sites deemed NSFW.

Just like any good VPN, the Deeper Connect Nano ensures internet speeds never slow down as you surf or stream, and it bypasses any region-constricted content. Great for either the office or family households, the device also gives you access to its intuitive dashboard, letting you see all the online activity happening on the network as well as giving you access to parental controls to keep the kids’ content clean and safe.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, Deeper Connect Nano is a great alternative to VPNs that require monthly payments, and its portability never limits you. Just check out what people online are saying about it!

“One set up for ALL of my devices!” – Anonymous

“This VPN router is a truly plug-in device without any setup or configuration. it automatically identifies the target site website I want to visit and uses the appropriate VPN server. it is a life-saving device for my parent as they can watch the tv series overseas now.” – Xin L.

“Excellent product for your own network freedom.” – J.J.

For a limited time, the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware is 33% off, making it just $199.99!

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.