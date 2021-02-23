Get Better Sleep With The BUZIO Weighted Blanket, Now Nearly 20% Off!

From your full email inbox to your kid’s busy schedule, there’s a lot that can keep you up at night. But it’s no surprise since things like stress, anxiety, poor sleeping habits, and chronic pain can all contribute to a nasty case of insomnia. In fact, just worrying about all that stuff potentially keeping you up at night is enough to keep you up at night!

If turning to sleeping pills or ingestible melatonin isn’t your bag, there are other less invasive sleep aids out there to help you relax and get those much-needed ZZZs — and that’s where the BUZIO weighted blanket comes into play. Filled with non-toxic, hypoallergenic glass beads, this blanket bears a comfortable 15 pounds, mimicking the feeling of being held each time you drape it over you.

With this cozy, evenly-distributed weight on you, a burst of serotonin is released in your body, helping you to feel relaxed and comforted, which makes for some seriously great sleep. Whether you use it on your bed at night or on the couch for an afternoon nap, this weighted blanket can be a great tool to help you drift off to sleep faster and actually stay that way. And since its inner layer is made of 100% high-quality organic cotton, this blanket is incredibly soft against your skin, making things cozier than ever. It’s even machine-washable!

Still not sure if the BUZIO weighted blanket is right for you? Check out some of the great reviews people have been leaving it online!

“Helps with insomnia. I love it! Not heavy or hot.” – Jilian40

“Like a warm hug all over…Within just a few minutes of draping this beautiful blanket over myself, I was feeling more relaxed than I had in months.” – Jessica

“CAN TRUTHFULLY SAY IT WORKS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am sleeping, dreaming and actually not waking up until my alarm goes off.. So let me just say as non-believer at first I am a true believer now. Buy it – you won’t be sorry.” – Rhonda

Right now, you can snag the BUZIO Weighted Blanket for 15% off, making it just $48.99!

