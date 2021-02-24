Jesse Watters Says Mask-Shaming Shifts Blame From China To Trump Supporters

Fox News host Jesse Watters said that mask-shaming is an attempt by Democrats to “blame Trump supporters for the pandemic instead of China.”

Watters’ comments came during a discussion on Wednesday afternoon’s edition of “The Five” about the politicization of opinions about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Or if they flip-flop they are not flip-flopping, they are evolving because the science has evolved,” he said, responding to co-host Greg Gutfeld’s contention that Democrats blame the right for politicizing the virus.

“So mask shaming, which [Dr. Anthony] Fauci is involved in, is just so Democrats can blame Trump supporters for the pandemic instead of China,” Watters said. “Fauci’s doing it to shift blame because we saw half a million people die during a pandemic in which he was the country’s top infectious disease doctor, and Trump followed almost everything he recommended.”

“So a little bit of this is on blame-shifting,” he continued before arguing that polls in October, before the fall COVID-19 surge, showed that 90% of people put on “a mask before they leave the house.” (RELATED: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Blasts COVID-19 Bill: Rewards States ‘For Their Bad Actions’)

“So, if 90% of the country is wearing a mask, then why do we have a second wave?” the Fox News host concluded. “And why did cases and deaths in California explode when all the liberals slapped on masks? It’s because masks are not a silver bullet so stop trying to explain the 9% of loud anti-maskers out there that didn’t cause the pandemic.”

The U.S. surpassed 500,000 coronavirus deaths on Monday.