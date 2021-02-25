Capitol Rioter Was Turned In By Girlfriend After Calling Her A ‘Moron’ For Not Supporting His Participation

Richard Michetti allegedly texted his girlfriend from the Capitol steps, sending her photos and videos of the incident. “We stormed the building they held us back with spray and teargas and paintballs,” Michetti texted his ex-girlfriend, according to court documents. “If you can’t see the election was stolen, you’re a moron…[T]he vote was fraud and trump won but they won’t audit the votes.”

The Pennsylvania man’s former girlfriend showed text messages and videos that Michetti had sent her to the FBI. She also pointed him out in photos showing him inside Capitol, Business Insider reported.

Capitol security camera footage showed the man in different parts of the building, including the Rotunda, The Washington Post reported. (RELATED: Ex-Wife Reportedly Turns In Former Spouse After Seeing Him In Photos Of Capitol Hill Riot)

Michetti has been charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry, disorderly conduct and obstruction of Congress. He was called to a federal court Tuesday in Philadelphia. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison, according to The Washington Post.