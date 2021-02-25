Hasbro Announces That Mr. Potato Head Is Going Gender-Neutral

One of many beloved toys from the iconic movie series, “Toy Story,” Mr. Potato Head, will no longer be referred to as a “male” in an effort by the company to try to be more gender-inclusive.

Hasbro announced that they will be dropping the “Mr.” from the Potato Head toy to shift away from gender normalities, Triblive reported. Starting this fall, the name change for the toy will appear on boxes.

This move by the company provides kids with an opportunity to move away from having to create the traditional “Potato Head families” which are limited by gender, according to Fast Company.

This will allow for children to have the opportunity to create “Potato Head families” which include same-sex parents, or even single-sex parents, Fast Company reported. (RELATED: Kids Don’t Actually Like ‘Gendered’ Toy, Barbie-Maker Mattel Says)

“The sweet spot for the toy is two to three years old,” Kimberly Boyd, an SVP and GM with Hasbro who works specifically on branding the Potato Head toy, said. “Kids like dressing up the toy, then playing out scenarios from their life. This often takes the form of creating little potato families, because they’re learning what it means to be in a family.”

“Culture has evolved,” said Boyd. “Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently – exists- with the “Mr.” and “Mrs.” -is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”

In the past couple of years, Hasbro has marketed and sold an assortment of Potato Head products.

Several other companies has made changes to their toys in previous years in order to be more inclusive to all types of genders and ethnicities.

Mattel, Inc., the company which produces Barbie dolls released a “Maya Angelou” Barbie doll in Jan. 2021 ahead of Black History Month.

Mattel Unveils Barbie Doll Honoring Maya Angelou Ahead of Black History Month​ https://t.co/G1eKk9AAlu — People (@people) January 14, 2021

In addition, the children’s cartoon tv show, “Thomas the Tank Engine” was given an update in 2018 which included an addition of female characters to the show, The Independent reported.