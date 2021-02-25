Twitter Announces Paid ‘Super Follows’ Allowing Users To Charge For Content

Twitter has announced a new feature that will allow users to monetize their content.

The social media company made the announcement at their 2021 Virtual Analyst Day event on Thursday, according to CNBC. The feature, called “super follows,” will enable users to charge users for access to specific posts.

The super follows feature is expected to be similar to those of other social media platforms such as YouTube, which also allows users to publish content behind a paywall that requires a payment or subscription to access.

we believe that content creators should get paid for the greatness that they bring to this website. https://t.co/Bd3GM7yX5z — Lara Cohen ???????? (@Larakate) February 25, 2021

“We believe that content creators should get paid for the greatness that they bring to this website,” tweeted Lara Cohen, Twitter’s Head of Global Partnerships. (RELATED: Twitter Says Lincoln Project Posting Private Messages Doesn’t Violate Their Policy)

Twitter also introduced a planned feature called “Communities” that is expected to be similar to Facebook Groups, allowing people to follow communities based around topics that they are interested in, according to the Verge.

Twitter saw a dramatic rise in stock shares after these announcements, according to CNBC.

The company has not offered a timeline on when either of these new features will be rolled out.