Alligator Destroys A Fish On Live TV During The WGC-Workday Championship

An alligator stole the show Saturday during the WGC-Workday Championship.

In a video tweeted by @cjzer0, a massive alligator could be seen on the TV broadcast absolutely destroying a fish.

Give the awesome video a watch below.

Things I did not expect to see on a golf broadcast ???? pic.twitter.com/sERBxQBZKu — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) February 27, 2021

Imagine chilling on the golf course getting ready to take a shot during a major tournament and seeing that in the water.

Not only is there an alligator in the water, but he’s feasting! The beast obliterated that fish.

People laugh at me when I say that we need to take alligators on golf courses seriously. Everyone thinks they're not a big concern.

Well, if the choice is between me or the alligator, I can promise you that I'm taking the alligator out. There won't even be any hesitation.

I love nature, but I’m not trying to get eaten alive while enjoying a sunny day on the course. If that means we have to start hunting alligators, then so be it!

