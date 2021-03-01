Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Analysis

The $15 Minimum Wage Proposal Wasn’t The Only Job-Killer In The Dems’ Stimulus Package

President Biden Commemorates 50 Millionth Covid-19 Vaccine Shot

(Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Bradley Devlin General Assignment & Analysis Reporter
Font Size:

Recently, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour could cost the country 1.4 million jobs. Democrats attempted to push forward a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package with a provision to raise the minimum wage to that level, but were thwarted when the Senate parliamentarian decided the provision should not be included.