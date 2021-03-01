Recently, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour could cost the country 1.4 million jobs. Democrats attempted to push forward a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package with a provision to raise the minimum wage to that level, but were thwarted when the Senate parliamentarian decided the provision should not be included.
The $15 Minimum Wage Proposal Wasn’t The Only Job-Killer In The Dems’ Stimulus Package
(Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
Bradley Devlin General Assignment & Analysis Reporter
Font Size: