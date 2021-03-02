Spanish Rapper Accused Of Chopping Off A Man’s Penis For A YouTube Video

Spanish rapper Aaron Beltran is in some serious hot water after allegedly cutting off a man’s penis.

According to The Independent, Beltran is on trial for allegedly cutting off Oxford University graduate Andrew Breach's penis for a YouTube video in 2019. Beltran told officers that he tossed the penis in the trash!

Rapper on trial for chopping off British teacher’s penis https://t.co/dobb3pYtsH — The Independent (@Independent) March 1, 2021

Breach allegedly agreed to pay him based on how many views the video received on YouTube. The earnings ceiling was capped at around $3,000, according to the same report.

If convicted of chopping the penis, Beltran faces up to six months in a Spanish jail.

Of all the major yikes moments I've heard of recently, we can go ahead and put Breach's penis being cut off for an alleged YouTube video right at the top of the list.

That's about as gnarly and grisly as it gets.

I also hate to pass judgement on someone, but if you find yourself getting your genitals chopped off for a YouTube video, I suggest seeking serious mental help.

I understand people want to chase clout, but let’s get real. At some point you just have to admit that you have a serious problem.

I’ll never understand some of the people we have on this planet. That much is for sure. Let us know in the comments what you think about the chopped penis!