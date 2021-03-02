Denver Teenagers Charged In Unprovoked Shooting Case Of 32-Year-Old Mother

Two Denver teens were charged with first-degree murder after a young mother was shot and killed while sitting in her car on Feb. 20, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Pamela Cabriales was sitting in her car on a main street in Denver when a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot her in the head on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the Denver District Attorney’s office. Cabriales was rescued by paramedics and brought to a local hospital, but reportedly died shortly thereafter.

Cabriales, 32, had a 5-year-old son.

“Prosecutors allege the male juvenile shot Ms. Cabriales while Neshan Johnson drove the car. Both evaded capture until the next day when a Denver police officer recognized the car from a prior incident at a McDonalds and pursued him,” the district attorney’s statement said.

Police caught the two teens the following day after an officer recognized the stolen car from another shooting that occurred on Feb. 18. The officer spotted the car and turned on her lights and sirens, but the driver of the stolen vehicle apparently didn’t stop. When the stolen car crashed into a wooden pole, three boys made an escape on foot, KUSA reported. (RELATED: Colorado Shooting Suspects Motivated By ‘Revenge And Anger’, One Suspect Transgender)

Law enforcement officers found Johnson hiding in a shed with 16 rounds of ammunition. Moreover, two AR-15 rifles were discovered in the vehicle. All three males involved in the chase were arrested and one was later released, police said.

Both teens have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, and other charges. Johnson, 18, was charged with similar charges including an additional charge of “vehicular eluding.”

Authorities have not yet found a motive, according to NBC.