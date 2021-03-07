15 Essentials You’ll Want On Your Next Road Trip, And They’re All On Sale!

With spring just around the corner, you’re likely starting to feel the itch to get in the car and head out on your next road trip. But before you get behind the wheel, there are tons of great gizmos and gadgets that can make your time on the road safer, easier, and more enjoyable overall.

Check out the deals on these road trip must-haves before you plan your next getaway!

HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display – $39.99

A fantastic solution to looking down at your phone and risking your safety, this navigation display actually stands up, allowing you to look at it straight on as you drive. Compatible with any smartphone, this app presents you with an image 20% larger than typical phone screens, showing you directions, speedometer readings, and more, all while you drive safely.

JunoJumper v2 6,000mAh Battery Pack – $78.99

This super lightweight battery pack is capable of jumpstarting a vehicle within seconds as well as juicing up your smartphone, tablet, or camera, all thanks to its powerful 6,000 mAh battery pack. And since it’s small enough to fit into your glove compartment or your pocket, you can take this thing just about anywhere.

THINKCAR 1S: OBDII Full-Systems Car Scanner + Free Lifetime Subscription – $36.99

Don’t waste money at your local mechanic and diagnose your car’s issues on your own. When combined with your smartphone, this little testing gadget can identify issues with your vehicle, tell you when your car is due for emissions testing, and so much more. And all of your car’s data is stored in a database so you or a professional can look back on it over time.

CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for Your Car – $299.99

A hit on Kickstarter, this portable cabin allows you to set up camp just about anywhere, all thanks to your car’s tailgate. Large enough for multiple people, you can sit around a table inside of it as you play games, eat a meal, and more. No matter your car size, the cabin’s adaptive seal is compatible with most vehicles.

Light Smart Solar Powered Parking Sensor – $89

Easily give your car this coveted upgrade, using nothing more than your smartphone and this sensor’s accompanying app. Solar-powered and easy to use, this sensor can be mounted to the front or back of your vehicle, assisting you as you park, back up, make tight turns, and more. And since it’s weather proof, you know it will stay in good shape for a long time.

FOBO Tire 2: Tire Pressure Monitoring System – $247.20

Monitor tire pressure and temperature in real-time while you’re out on the road and need a fast assessment. It detects slow or fast leaks, and you can even use it to determine upper and lower thresholds of air pressure for each axle. And thanks to its smart algorithm, you’ll get alerted when any thresholds are breached.

Magnetic Windshield Snow/Frost/Ice Cover – $21.99

Protect your windshield, wipers and side mirrors from ice and snow during the harshest winter months. And thanks to its six powerful magnets, you never have to worry about it blowing out of place. Then, when you don’t need it, you can easily fold it up and pop it in the trunk.

Car & Driver Fatigue Monitor – $129.99

With its built-in fatigue warning, distracted driving alerts, and GPS sensor, this thing is like a permanent co-pilot. It also measures your head movement as you drive, tracking your eye and head positioning and correcting any unsafe behavior you may experience while behind the wheel.

Car & Driver Motion-Activated Mount Kit – $39.99

Boasting a wireless charge, you never have to worry about sucking your phone’s battery dry while using it for directions. This handy phone mount keeps your phone perfectly in place while you drive and even has a convenient touch-sensor release function so you can easily retrieve your device when you’re done driving.

Car & Drive Dual Socket Power Cup Kit – $24.99

Thanks to the power of Bluetooth, this little gadget connects to your car’s stereo, allowing you to charge up to four different devices. And thanks to its built-in microphone, you can make hands-free calls, redial numbers, and even listen to music.

5,000Pa Portable Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner – $64.95

Designed specifically for cleaning cars, this vacuum cleaner boasts an extra-flat brush for in-between seats, a brush nozel to suck up dust, pet hair, and other allergens; and incredibly strong suction power. And its compact design makes it easy to use in tight spots.

FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera – $169.99

This solar-powered backup camera is completely wireless, and you never have to worry about it running out of battery. Whether it’s the front or rear of your car, you can view things easily from your smartphone thanks to a super-clear 1080p HD camera. It even boasts four-screw installation to prevent theft.

Portable Heated Ice Scraper – $23.99

Scraping ice off your windshield isn’t a chore anymore with this gadget. Featuring high strength and low-temperature resistance, you can easily remove stubborn ice without hurting your windshield. It even has a non-stick handle for better maneuvering.

Powerful 200W 2-in-1 Car Heater Windshield Defroster – $27.99

Driving with a window that won’t defrost is annoying and dangerous. But with this handy gadget, you’ll see a clear glass windshield within 10 to 20 seconds after plugging it in, never requiring you to wait for the car’s engine to warm up. It even serves as a great fan during the summer months and is compatible with 12V vehicle cars, trucks, vans, and motor homes.

Muvi KZ-2 Pro 4K Drivecam – $114.95

If you’re ever in an accident, this dashboard camera can be a real godsend. Not only does it record footage with 4K resolution, it also boasts a 6G 140° lens, great for capturing the entire road in front of you. It can even detect when you start and stop driving, automatically switching on and off without you having to press a thing.

