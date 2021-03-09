Do Away With Flying Pests With This 2-Pack Of Electric Zapping Rackets

Tired of all the mosquitoes, flies, and other flying pests circling around your patio or balcony while you try to relax? Traditional flyswatters simply won’t do the job as you chase the pests around waiting for them to land. To the rescue comes ZAP IT!, an electric bug zapping racket that will allow you to relax in peace.

These rackets are equipped with a 4,000-volt grid that kills flies, mosquitoes, and other flying pests on contact. They are made with a blue-light attachment that attracts the bugs to you so you can then eliminate them with a quick swing.

You’ll get two rackets with this purchase, and they’re perfect for camping trips, sitting around the pool, or relaxing by the grill. Just keep them by your side when you’re outside ready to relax.

They are easy to use, thanks to an ergonomic handle, lightweight plastic frame, and the shape of a traditional tennis racket, allowing you to swing at the pests with ease.

Unlike some zappers which work on battery power, these zappers are charged via a USB port and an included cable. One charge will provide up to 10,000 zaps, so you’re rarely going to be without power when you need it most.

They also come with safety features, including triple-layer mesh to avoid accidental zapping, and an activation button and glowing indicator light that ensures the safety of everyone around you when the racket is in use.

Users have found the rackets to be extremely effective and useful, giving them 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon.

This two-pack of ZAP IT! Electric Bug Zapping Rackets is normally priced at $39, but for a limited time, you can get the pair for just $35.99, a savings of 8 percent. Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.