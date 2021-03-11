Here Are 5 Must-Have Self-Defense Gadgets For Women And Men

Self-defense and self-reliance is something we all should take seriously. Over the past year, I think we can all agree we learned just how important it is to be prepared for any situation that may arise. Having an effective way to protect yourself and your family from dangerous figures and violent threats is essential in 2021. That’s why we’ve rounded up five must-have self-defense gadgets that will keep you safe in times of insecurity. Be sure to check them out below:

This #1 best seller comes with a keychain ring, so you can take it with you wherever you go. This self-defense tool is made from 100% aviation aluminum, making it an absolute necessity for every adult who seeks to protect themselves.

Get it here for just $9.99!

This gadget offers two self-defense tools for the price of one; a stun gun and pepper spray! The stun gun with its flashing light will help disoreint the attacker. Its discreet design will fit into your purse, backpack, or pretty much wherever you want to store it!

Get it here for only $22.92!

This keychain contains the maximum police strength pepper spray. In fact, Sabre Red is the #1 most trusted pepper spray brand used by police all around the country! This product will provide you with up to 25 sprays. That’s 5x the amount that of a normal pepper spray bottle. This product is suitable for any adult who wants to feel safe and secure.

Get it here for just $24.77!

This personal alarm is amll enough to fit in any purse, backpack, or pocket. When activated, it emits 140 db of noise that can be heard from up to 600 feet away. This is a great tool if someone is following you, as you can just presh the button and everyone within the 600-foot radius will hear you. The potential attacker will be scared away and all eyes will be on you.

Get it here for only $18.99!

This non-lethal pepper gun requires no license to own and is extremely effective in keeping intruders away. It accurately shoots powerful pepper balls that produce a long-lasting cloud of irritants from up to 40 feet away! If you detect someone unwanted approaching you, this device is sure to steer them away as quick as can be.

Get it here for only $189.99!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.