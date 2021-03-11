Save 60% On A Brand New Google Home Smart Speaker

Imagine having a personal assistant that does everything you ask on your first and only request. Whether you need information, want something in the room turned on or off, or whatever your need might be, you’ll get that and more with the Google Home Smart Speaker with Google Assistant.

With its ease of setup and the power of Google technology behind it, you’ll be able to make Google Home part of your everyday routine almost immediately.

Instead of opening the browser on your phone or laptop, Google is there for you at the sound of your voice. Get help from Google Assistant, whether you’re seeking information about something, want to hear your music, or want to control a device in the room that has also been connected, it’s all there for you.

This smart speaker, which connects via Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi, will give you superior sound for your music and voice technology with a far-field microphone. It features far-field voice-recognition to support hands-free use.

Google Assistant is compatible with both Android and IOS operating systems. Android must be 4.1 or newer, and iOS must be 8.0 or later.

While this is a brand new device, this Google device will arrive in different packaging than the original retail box. But you’ll be getting the real deal: a brand new Google Home Smart Speaker, standing 5 inches tall, 9 inches long, and 5 inches wide. That’s a small space to contain so much tech ability.

Thanks in part to the change in packaging, you’ll be getting a great deal on this Google Home Smart Speaker with Google Assistant. Normally priced at $99, it can be yours for a limited time for just $39.99, a savings of nearly 60 percent.

Prices subject to change.

