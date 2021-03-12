Rapper Who Called Himself ‘Masked Menace’ Convicted Of Planning ISIS Inspired Attack In UK

A rapper who called himself the “Masked Menace” and rapped about decapitations and suicide vests was convicted of planning an ISIS-inspired sword attack in the U.K., numerous sources reported Friday.

Sahayb Abu, 27, was found guilty of preparing an act of terrorism, the BBC reported. Abu prepared for the attack planned for summer of 2020 by purchasing two blades, balaclavas, a camouflage hat and body armor. Abu purchased the weapons, including an 18-inch gladiator sword, over the internet and paid an additional £20 ($28) to have the sword sharpened, according to Sky News.

Abu’s brother Muhamed wept as his brother’s verdict was delivered, and shouted that his brother was a “clown,” according to the BBC. The two brothers were arrested in July in armed raids after Abu had said “we need a 9/11 2.0” in an extremist group chat,” according to the BBC.

Abu had been discussing guns with an undercover police officer in an ISIS supporters’ chat, the Guardian reported. During a meeting with an undercover officer, Abu had expressed regret over not going to Syria.

“I have no doubt in my mind of his murderous intent in preparing to carry out a terrorist attack,” Richard Smith, the head of Scotland Yard’s counterterrorism unit, said, according to the BBC.

Abu told jurors the “Masked Menace” name was created as a joke, and claimed he could not be an Islamist because he watched pornography, the BBC reported.

Abu is the sixth member of his family that authorities have linked to ISIS. (RELATED: London’s Westminster Terrorist Received Government Welfare Before Engaging In His Attack)

In 2015, two of Abu’s half brothers went to Syria to join ISIS. Three years later, another half brother and half sister were jailed for terror offenses, and a half sister was stopped while trying to leave the U.K. with several children while using false identification. Another half brother was also reported to have been in a group chat with Abu, where they discussed extremist beliefs, the BBC reported.

Investigators showed evidence that family members had justified crimes against unbelievers, or “kuffar.”

Abu’s brother Muhamed was cleared of failing to disclose information about the terror plot to law enforcement, according to the Guardian. Abu and his brother were reportedly caught with another brother putting up poppy posters in London that said British tax was used to “kill Muslims,” according to the Guardian.

Abu was previously serving a sentence for burglary. During his prison time, he communicated with terrorists including an ISIS supporter who was jailed for calling for an attack on Prince George. He was released from prison in March 2020.

Months after his release, he created a rap recording which included lyrics about “sending bombs,” the BBC reported. Another lyric referenced Lee Rigby, who was hacked to death in 2013 by a man who claimed he was a “soldier of Allah.”

Abu also posed in combat gear in self-made films where he says he’s “just waiting on the body armor” that “will stop a bullet,” according to the BBC. In one online comment, he said “Islam is for war, hostage taking, killing infidels, fighting tyranny, taking war booty, taking women of the enemy as concubines.” He also praised the terrorist who carried out the Westminster Bridge attack in 2017, which killed six people and injured more than 50.