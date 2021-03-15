Bill Burr’s Wife Nia Hill Hits Back After The Comedian Is Accused Of Being Racist For Marrying Her

Comedian Bill Burr’s wife Nia Hill went off on a Twitter user Monday who suggested the couple’s marriage was a “sign of racism.”

The conversation about Burr began after he was criticized for his Grammys presentation on social media. One Twitter user pointed out that Burr is married to Nia Hill, a black woman, after the comedian was accused of being racist. In response, failed politician Clayburn Griffin implied Burr used his marriage to “own a minority sex servant.” (RELATED: Bill Burr Predicts People Will Be Outraged Over His Grammys Presentation)

“While I’m not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism,” Griffin wrote. “So you shouldn’t assume someone isn’t racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they’re racist.”

Bitch, shut the fuck up. https://t.co/AL06vVKP1X — Nia Renée Hill (@niasalterego) March 15, 2021

“B*tch, shut the f*ck up,” Hill responded.

Burr himself has not commented on any of the social media criticism following his Grammys presentation.

His presentation started off with a joke about suicide after the piano solo that he took the stage to finished. “Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo?” Burr joked. “I bought a suit for this. I thought I was going to be on TV. I’m such a moron. I’m losing so much money.”

Burr was chosen by the Recording Academy to present pre-show awards to Latin artists. “The feminists are going nuts,” Burr said during his time on stage. “Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?” He also mispronounced the name of the woman who won Best Regional Mexican Album.