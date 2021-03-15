Ted Cruz Says ‘Biden Created A Crisis’ At The Border By Reversing ‘Trump-Era Policies’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz condemned President Joe Biden’s immigration policies Monday and blamed him for the current immigration crisis at the border.

“Joe Biden halted wall construction, implemented catch-and-release, rescinded Trump era-policies to control entry, dismantled enforcement and deportations all while promising amnesty for illegal aliens. Instead of having a handle on the situation, Biden created a crisis,” Cruz tweeted.

Approximately 100,441 migrants arrived at the border in February. The total represents a 174% increase from February 2020 and the highest since June 2019, Fox News reported.

“We’ve seen that Biden’s policies created a border crisis,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday, according to Politico. “On the very first day of his administration, there wasn’t a plan to open up American business or American schools, President Biden announced it was his priority to offer ‘citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants.’ What did he think would happen?”(RELATED: Biden Admin Refuses To Give Data On Unaccompanied Children Detained At Border)

“It is hard and it will take time, but rest assured, we are going to get it done,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in early March. “The prior administration dismantled our immigration system in its entirety. Quite frankly, the entire system was gutted.”

The Department of Homeland Security has ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with the surge of migrants, as previously reported.