Attacks At 3 Massage Parlors Leave 8 People Dead

Eight people were killed at three different massage parlors in the Atlanta area on Tuesday, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Three people were murdered and two injured at a massage parlor in Cherokee County late Tuesday afternoon, AP reported. Less than an hour later, four people were shot and killed at two Atlanta massage parlors that are across the street from each other, the AP reported.

BREAKING: At least 7 people have been killed after multiple shootings at massage parlors in the greater Atlanta area, reports @ajc. The shootings took place at spas w/ mostly Asian employees. No suspects have been located & police haven’t said whether the incidents are related. pic.twitter.com/wP4xydVydp — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 17, 2021

Police have a man in custody suspected in at least one of those shootings, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, was captured about 150 miles south of Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. He was seen on surveillance video pulling up to the business minutes before the shooting, the AP reported.

#BREAKING: 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, the accused gunman in today’s Cherokee County spa shooting, has been apprehended in Crisp County, Georgia. The news comes as officials announce a fourth person has died: https://t.co/1spPrt8Hco pic.twitter.com/XnUnsUhWcw — AJC (@ajc) March 17, 2021

Several of the shooting victims were of Asian decent, AP reported.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker told WXIA-TV that currently there is not a known motive for the shootings.