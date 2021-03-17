Man Allegedly Used His Dog’s Name As The Security Question For Over 250 Cases Of Identity Fraud, And Police Noticed

A New York man was charged Wednesday for submitting over 250 fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment benefit applications, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Elvin German was arrested on March 16th in the Bronx for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the press release. German allegedly used the names and social security numbers of 250 people to file unemployment benefits applications to receive over $1.4 million from the New York Department of Labor (NY DOL), the press release said.



The NY DOL was alerted to the fraudulent activity because the applications were submitted on a weekly basis and verified from the same IP address. The applications additionally had all the same responses to security questions, including that the applicant’s first pet was named “Benji,” according to the press release. (RELATED: Four More Indicted For COVID-19 Embezzlement Ring, Wire And Bank Fraud Of Almost $22 Million)

“Investigating fraud involving the Unemployment Insurance Program is an important part of the mission of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, particularly now when our nation is providing billions of dollars in unemployment benefits to American workers in need due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously investigate unemployment insurance fraud.” Department of Labor Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Michael C. Milkulka said.

German is charged with wire fraud, which carries a maximum 20 year sentence and with aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory two-year consecutive sentence.