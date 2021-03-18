Get Your Workout In While Sitting At Your Desk Or On Your Couch With This Pedal Exerciser

You know you need some aerobic exercise, but you don’t have the time or space for an exercise bike. The FlexStride Pedal Exerciser is the perfect solution for you.

The FlexStride gives you all the same benefits as a traditional exercise bike, but this one you can keep just about anywhere and get your workout in while multitasking. Keep it in your home or office and use it while you’re working behind your desk or sitting at home watching television.

And unlike a massive exercise bike, the compact, mini elliptical machine can move from location to location thanks to a built-in handle for easy movement. The entire device weighs just 26 pounds, making it easy to carry to wherever you want to use it.

This machine will give you all the benefits of any aerobic exercise bike, just without the seat, handlebars, and space they take up. You get the benefits while you pedal away from the comfort of your couch, office chair, or wherever you want to use it.

The wide pedals feature non-slip surfaces, so you can work on your muscle tone, core strength, flexibility, and more from the comfort of your living room. And with eight resistance levels, you can set it to fulfill your individual needs.

A backlit LCD displays the details of your ride, so you can glance down under your desk to see how far you’ve ridden while you were working on that spreadsheet or budget. Users have found this exerciser to be an amazing experience, giving it 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. The kit arrives with everything you need to get started, including the pedals, wheel stoppers, batteries, and all the bolts, washers, and nuts needed to put it together quickly.

This FlexStride Pedal Exerciser is normally priced at $299, but you can get it for a limited time at a huge discount of $179.99, a 40 percent savings. Prices subject to change.

