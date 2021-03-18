Wisconsin Named The Hardest-Partying State In America

Wisconsin parties harder than any state in America!

According to a study from BestLifeOnline.com, the home of the Badgers is the hardest-partying state in the country, and 23.6% of people living there have reported drinking a bit too much.

Below is a live look at people around Wisconsin as soon as they hear this news.

North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota rounded out the top five.

I'm happy to announce that I've lived in the top state and the third ranked state when it comes to partying, and I 100% agree with the rankings.

People in Wisconsin get after it in a way that would make Johnny Manziel circa-2016 jealous. We're raised in brutally cold winters, and we ease the pain with a shield of light beer.

It’s not so much a choice as it is a lifestyle.

Throw in the fact that we are a huge sports state with a powerhouse program located in Madison, and it’s not hard to see why people rage.

If the Badgers were playing in college, the beers were going down smooth. A lot of people want to be about that “win or lose, we booze” lifestyle, but we backed it up.

March Madness is in two weeks, and it’s time to remember when Wisconsin beat Kentucky in the Final Four. When the clock hit zero, I stood on the bar, shotgunned every beer I was thrown and partied nonstop until morning. This is the last surviving video: https://t.co/MTBFakRp7X pic.twitter.com/8UyKQchCpi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 5, 2021

As for Montana, I have great respect for the party atmosphere in Bozeman. It’s full of young people with cash to burn, memories to create and alcohol. Also, it’s ripe with weed if that’s your thing, but we’ll save that conversation for another time.

Trust me, you won’t go thirsty if you find yourself in Montana looking for a beer.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the rankings!

H/T: BroBible