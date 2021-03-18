Sean Hannity Seen Smoking A Juul On Air After Commercial Break

Fox News host Sean Hannity was caught smoking a Juul while on air during the Thursday broadcast of his show “Hannity.”

Following the final commercial break of the show, Hannity seemingly didn’t realize he was back on camera and was seen looking down smoking an e-cigarette.

After a few seconds, Hannity realized he was back on air and quickly jerked the Juul out of his mouth, put in his earpiece, looked back at the camera with his glasses lopsided, and said, “Uh oh!”

He continued with the segment, reading the script with his glasses remaining crooked on his face. Once he finished reading he was joined by host Laura Ingraham, who poked fun at Hannity by drinking her bottle of water and saying, “Oh wait, am I on camera right now?”

Hannity responded by laughing and saying, “I’m sure we’ll make the headlines somewhere tomorrow.”

“It happens to the best of us Hannity. I mean, those little moments are cute. Those are in the forever reel of the real Hannity,” Ingraham responded jokingly.

“That is the real Hannity!” he responded.

The two laughed off the incident before Ingraham began her show.

This isn’t the first time Hannity was seens smoking on air. In 2017 he was caught while intending to play a video clip on the show that never started playing. (RELATED: LEAKED: Sean Hannity Is A Vaper)