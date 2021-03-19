Man Indicted For Attempting To Murder, Kidnap Gay Men Using Grindr App

A Louisiana man was indicted and charged Thursday for allegedly trying to kidnap and murder gay men that he met on the dating app Grindr, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Chance Seneca, 19, of Lafayette was indicted on six counts, including hate crime, kidnapping, firearm and obstruction charges, the DOJ announced.

The indictment alleges Seneca tried to kidnap one man and was able to successfully kidnap two other men he met on Grindr, a dating app for bisexual and gay men.

The indictment also alleges Seneca wanted to dismember his victims and keep their body parts for “trophies, mementos and food.”

In one instance, Seneca met up with 18-year-old Holden White for a first date on June 20, KLFY reported. The pair had been talking for about a month before they decided to meet in person, White said, according to the report. Things quickly became dangerous while the two were playing video games at Seneca’s house.

“He left the room to get something, and then he came back. And when he came back, he had came up behind me and that’s when he wrapped a cord around my throat,” White recounted to the outlet. (RELATED: Man Charged By Justice Department For Beating Black Teenagers With Bike Lock In Hate Crime)

Seneca then allegedly strangled him before taking him into a bathtub and slicing open White’s left wrist, according to KLFY.

On June 20, 2020, Holden White was tortured until his attacker thought he was dead.https://t.co/WkI5bjgdOT — CBS 17 (@WNCN) January 25, 2021

“I was saying my final words to myself which were just, ‘Stay calm,'” White reportedly said.

White was left with six stab wounds to the neck and deep gashes in his wrist because his hands were reportedly almost sawed off.

Seneca had reportedly called police to report he killed a man, not realizing White was alive.

White said “justice will continue to be served” after Seneca’s indictment was announced, KATC reported.

Seneca faces life imprisonment for the hate crime, kidnapping and firearm charges. He faces 20 years for attempted kidnapping and the obstruction offenses.