In ‘Complex And Ongoing’ Case, Man Accused Of Child Sex Crimes Faces 190 Counts

A Portland man is facing charges of child sex crimes with 190 counts in a “complex and ongoing” investigation after being arrested Wednesday afternoon, Portland Police Bureau says.

The Portland Police and the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) issued a search warrant a few hours after the arrest at a residence in the 4700 Block of Northeast 22nd Avenue, seizing “additional evidence relevant to this case,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.

John Damron III, 34, is charged with 190 counts associated with this investigation, according to a separate report by the Multnomah County District Attorney (MCDA).

These charges include “encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree,” “purchasing sex with a minor,” “sodomy in the third degree,” and “sexual abuse in the third degree,” according to the MCDA.

Currently, more than 6 victims have been identified, all teenagers between fourteen and seventeen years old, while it is believed there are additional victims who haven’t contacted the authorities, according to the report.

It is alleged that Damron lured the victims over social media and then offered them money in exchange for providing him with explicit images, while later threatening to publish them.

In addition, Damron is also accused of luring the victims to his home, where he would take more explicit photos and “engage in sexual contact” with them, all while being aware of the fact they were minors, according to the MCDA. (RELATED: ‘Sick And Tired’: Portland Mayor Calls For End To Violence As Police Kettle Rioters)

The authorities have already met with the families of the known victims who wish to remain anonymous.