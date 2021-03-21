Simon & Schuster To Release Children’s Book About Dr. Fauci

Publisher Simon & Schuster is set to release a children’s book about Dr. Anthony Fauci later this summer.

Written by children’s book author Kate Messner and illustrated by Alexandra Bye, the book, titled “Dr. Fauci: How A Boy From Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” is scheduled for release June 29 and is currently available for pre-order.

CNN host Brian Stelter shared the cover on Sunday morning’s “Reliable Sources,” a clip that Messner shared on Twitter.

Exciting morning here – @CNN‘s @brianstelter just revealed the cover for DR: FAUCI: HOW A BOY FROM BROOKLYN BECAME AMERICA’S DOCTOR on @ReliableSources! (Coming 6/29 from @simonschuster & available for pre-order today – https://t.co/f8OxdyPeTf) pic.twitter.com/0rasv2s7Np — katemessner (@KateMessner) March 21, 2021

The publisher’s website describes the book as the “definitive picture book biography” of the White House coronavirus task force member and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has become the sometimes controversial medical face of the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.

“Before he was Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci was a curious boy in Brooklyn, delivering prescriptions from his father’s pharmacy on his blue Schwinn bicycle,” the book’s “about” section reads. “His father and immigrant grandfather taught Anthony to ask questions, consider all the data, and never give up—and Anthony’s ability to stay curious and to communicate with people would serve him his entire life.”

The publisher writes that the book will draw from interviews with Fauci himself and trace his life from his "Brooklyn beginnings" all the way to the current COVID-19 crisis.

“Extensive backmatter rounds out Dr. Fauci’s story with a timeline, recommended reading, a full spread of facts about vaccines and how they work, and Dr. Fauci’s own tips for future scientists,” the description reads.