‘Drop The Gun!’: Police Chase Down Fugitive Who Pointed Gun At Deputies, Bit Dog On Ear

Police in Florida chased down a fugitive who pointed a gun at deputies and bit the ear of the K-9 officer on the scene.

23-year-old Branden Richter faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a police K-9, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm, from the incident March 16 with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Fox 35 Orlando reported Sunday.

The pursuit occurred after deputies arrived at Richter’s home for several outstanding arrest warrants. It was captured in body camera footage posted by the sheriff’s office on Facebook. (RELATED: Massachusetts Officer Shoots K-9 After Dog Attacks, Bites Him)

WATCH:

“Let me see your hands!” K-9 Cpl. Deputy Donahue yelled. “Do not move! Do not move!” (RELATED: REPORT: Florida Man Pays More Than 100 Utility Bills For Struggling Families)

“Drop the gun!” he said numerous times in the video.

“Richter pulled a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and began to violently resist K-9 Cpl,” the statement on Facebook read.

“A long, violent struggle ensued over the firearm,” during that time Richter reportedly bit K-9 Cpl Donahue and “began choking K-9 Scout and bit K-9 Scout’s ear,” according to the statement.

Despite repeated commands, the Florida man refused to comply with the deputies, who tased and arrested him. K-9 Scout and the other deputies involved were treated for their injuries but are reportedly “doing fine,” the release noted.