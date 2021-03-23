Get Your Floors In Shape With This Remarkable Robot Vacuum That’s Just $40

Keep your whole house clean without having to get off the couch with this amazing robot vacuum that also doubles as a mop and sweeper. The thin body makes it easy to reach any floor in the house, from under the bed to the corner in the kitchen. As a vacuum, it features a 1,600PA suction, meaning it will get all your dust, dirt, and other elements as it navigates your home.

And speaking of navigation, the vacuum features intelligent anti-collision technology to prevent it from colliding with furniture while cleaning. It also automatically retreats when hitting a drop of 8 cm or more, meaning your robot won’t go tumbling down the stairs.

The device will work from 90 to 120 minutes on a single charge, meaning you can always count on it being ready when you need it. And if the power ever drops to 20 percent remaining, it will automatically recharge itself.

Among the great features are a large dust bin for more storage and less emptying frequency, and a variety of cleaning modes. Among the choices are auto clean, spot clean, edge clean and point clean. You can also schedule it to specify when you’d like it to work. So put it to work while you’re out of the house, or do it while you’re home and can enjoy the fact your house is getting clean while you watch TV.

A double-layer turbo fan means this vacuum will provide twice the amount of suction as a regular vacuum cleaner.

And here’s the best part: You can clean up right now on the price. Normally available for $129. you can get the floor cleaning robot vacuum for a limited time for just $39.95, a savings of more than 69 percent.

Prices subject to change.

