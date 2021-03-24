Researchers In Mexico Have An Idea To Reduce COVID-19 Infection While People Eat: Nose Masks

Researchers in Mexico created a nose mask for people to wear when eating and drinking and say the mask decreases COVID-19 infection, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The researchers who invented the mask say it provides some protection from virus infection during meals, Reuters reported. The researchers say removing a mask while eating or drinking leaves one susceptible to the virus.

Video demonstrating the mask shows people removing their mask that covers their nose and mouth to reveal the mask that only covers the nose.

The people eat and drink while wearing the special mask and then proceed to put the regular mask on over the smaller one, the video footage shows. (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Two Masks Are Better Than One)

Mexico has over 2 million reported cumulative coronavirus cases and 199,048 total reported deaths as of Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Feb. 21 on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Americans might keep wearing the face coverings into 2022.

“You know, I think that’s possible that’s the case. It depends what you mean by normality,” Fauci said.

A company from Israel also invented a mask that allows someone to eat food while wearing the mask, according to a May 2020 report from TODAY. The mask has a lever-operated opening that can close while a person chews, according to video of the device.

