EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hundreds Of Migrants Flood Southern Border, Turn Themselves In Because They Say It’s Easier Under Biden

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura and Richie McGinniss visited the southern border and witnessed the migrant crisis first hand.

While there, they watched hundreds of migrants turn themselves in to border patrol agents because they believe it’s easier to come to the U.S. under President Joe Biden.

Ventura and McGinniss first encountered a group of Guatemalan migrants that made it to La Joya, Texas. The group included four young children, along with women and teenaged boys.

The group told the Daily Caller reporters they’d been traveling for a month.

BORDER THREAD:@VenturaReport and I encountered a group of migrants traveling from Guatemala to the border here in La Joya, TX. The group was comprised of teenaged boys, women, and four young children. They said they were traveling for a month and didn’t pay coyotes to come pic.twitter.com/nxKPf1kyxA — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) March 25, 2021

The migrants told Ventura they hope Biden will support them, noting they didn’t dare try to make the treacherous journey under former President Donald Trump because he wouldn’t let them in. (RELATED: Poll: Half Of Americans Consider Situation At Border A ‘Crisis’)

Another group of migrants from Honduras thanked Biden for his support and said they wouldn’t cross under Trump because he’s a racist.

Within minutes, we encountered another group from Honduras. @VenturaReport asked them if they had a message for Biden. They thanked him for his support and said God bless him. Then when I asked why they didn’t cross under trump they said because he’s a racist pic.twitter.com/y7EuFN9GOW — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) March 25, 2021

Dozens of migrants voluntarily turned themselves over to authorities, with some asking Ventura and McGinniss for guidance on where to find law enforcement.

Video footage shows overwhelmed border patrol agents processing one group of migrants before another group is seen walking through the woods and turning themselves in. Other groups subsequently follow.

In one instance, an officer helps a group of migrants climb through a barbed wire fence.

As law enforcement attempted to process the first group, another showed up. And then another group emerged from the bushes, and another, and so on. Here you can see as officers help a new group climb through a barbed wire fence. pic.twitter.com/E9qyCLsa9m — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) March 25, 2021

McGinniss then encountered another group of migrants and a young child that had a “serious cough.” The child and his guardian told an officer they had the coronavirus, according to McGinniss.

As we were driving home we encountered another line of nearly 100 migrants, again with only a handful of law enforcement officers to process the group. You can hear how many young children there were as well as the amount of coughing going on. pic.twitter.com/KvT5nBo3nq — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) March 25, 2021

Facilities housing migrants at the border have been granted permission to operate at fully capacity despite previous coronavirus restrictions, a Health and Human Services spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A memo drafted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and obtained by CNN allegedly said “facilities should plan for and expect to have COVID-19 cases.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has avoided calling the situation a crisis, although she did appear to slip up and refer to the situation at a crisis before backtracking and confirming her use of the word did not represent a shift in administration policy.

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has also denied there is a crisis at the border, saying his agency was working “around the clock” to “deliver a safe and orderly process” to get handle the migrant influx.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed Biden on Tuesday for the crisis at the border, citing his immigration policies.

“Expectations were created that with the Government of President Biden there would be better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so.”