Get A Powerful Workout Anywhere With This Set Of Five Resistance Bands

You might not be able to bring the equipment home from the gym, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a good workout in the privacy of any room in your house. All you need is this selection of GearPride resistance bands, designed to help your body build up strength.

This set includes five different bands, varying from 10 to 30 pounds of resistance. They can be used for any number of exercises, perfect for working out and toning your arms, legs, shoulders, chest, and more.

There are many reasons to use resistance bands as part of your workout, even if you have access to a full gym. Studies have shown they can offer the same benefits as weightlifting without the dangers of injury. They are also a great tool for toning your core and improving your balance. And for someone in an apartment or small home where there isn’t room for other equipment, exercise bands take up no more space than the drawer you store them in.

These bands are made of natural latex that features strong wear resistance and elasticity, steel metal buckles, and non-slip handles. They are comfortable and absorbent, so you don’t have to worry about sweating during your workout. They are also made to avoid snapping or breaking as you stretch them.

The set includes five bands set for different strengths — 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 pounds — as well as a door anchor, two cushioned handles, and a carrying case for you to move them from room to room or home to office or hotel room.

This set of five resistance bands is normally available for $46, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $39.99, a savings of 14 percent.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.