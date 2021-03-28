Lindsey Graham Bashes Biden Criticism Of Georgia Voting Law

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden’s description of a newly-passed Georgia election law as “sick” during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Georgia’s S.B. 202, which was signed into law last week, limits the number of drop boxes and requires identification for both in-person and mail-in ballots, among other changes. After playing a clip of Biden calling the law “un-American” and “sick,” Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked Graham if Republicans are “going too far.”

WATCH:

“You know what’s sick is having the president of the United States playing the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way,” Graham responded. “He said the filibuster was a relic of the Jim Crow era. Well, he made an hour speech when he was a senator suggesting the filibuster was the best thing for the Senate to make it different than the House.”

“What’s sick is H.R. 1,” he continued. “H.R. 1 is the biggest power grab in the history of the country. It institutionalizes ballot harvesting. It does away with the voter I.D. requirement. It will take over every election and every state and makes the Federal Election Commission a partisan commission. It will no longer be bipartisan. So that’s the power grab we’re standing up to.”

Graham argued that Democrats are using “the racism card to advance the liberalism agenda.”

“H.R. 1 is sick, not what they’re doing in Georgia,” he said. (RELATED: Pat Toomey Rips Democrats’ ‘False Narrative’ On Voting Rights: ‘We’re Not Going To Be Cowed By Being Called Racist’)

H.R. 1, also known as the “For The People Act,” was passed by the House early this month and is currently being considered by the Senate.