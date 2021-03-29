Rep. Byron Donalds Flames Democrats’ ‘Race Baiting’ Narrative On Georgia Election Bill

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds slammed Democrats on Monday for their “race baiting” narrative over the Georgia election bill aimed at preventing voter fraud.

Donalds attempted to deconstruct Democrats’ arguments that the bill is akin to “Jim Crow laws” while discussing the issue with host John Roberts on Fox News’ “America Reports.” (RELATED: Sen. Raphael Warnock Avoids Saying Whether Boycotts Of His State Should Be ‘On The Table’ In Response To Election Law)

Roberts began the discussion by asking Donalds if Democrats were right to compare the new Georgia law to “Jim Crow laws.”

“The Democrats are race baiting. They are wrong. Look, I reviewed the Georgia law myself. What Georgia is doing is the absolute right thing,” Donalds answered. “I know the president is running around trying to tell people that you can’t give somebody a cup of water, but that’s not what Georgia law says. What Georgia law says is that you can’t give people something of value when they’re in lines getting ready to vote, because you know, we don’t want to buy off votes in America.”

He said the Georgia legislature is right to get rid of provisions allowing people to receive something of value in lines while getting their voting card, adding that Democrats are trying to “race bait” because they “got the argument wrong.”

Roberts then pointed out the law doesn’t prevent people from dropping off water and having poll workers pass it out to people. He also noted President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware requires identification to vote, does not have early voting, does not allow same-day voter registration and does not allow no-excuse absentee voting. “Those laws are much more restrictive than what is being proposed in Georgia,” he added.

“You are absolutely correct, which is why … they are weaponizing race again. They are race baiting … They always are trying to accuse Republicans of doing it, well now I’m accusing them of doing it,” Donalds responded. “They’ve got to … scream about race, but it is a lie.”

“What they did in Georgia is the right thing. It actually protects the votes for all of Georgia residents, whether you’re white, you’re black, you’re Asian, you’re Hispanic, it doesn’t matter. You still have the ability to go out to the polls and vote and nobody will stop you,” he concluded.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Georgia election bill into law on March 25. The bill has faced weeks of criticism from Democrats who say it suppresses the minority vote.

Biden released a statement on March 26 condemning the bill, which has alternatively been praised by Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, for combating the potential for voter fraud.