Mafioso Caught By Officials After Uploading Cooking Videos To YouTube

A fugitive member of a powerful Italian mafia gang was arrested Wednesday in the Dominican Republic after failing to disguise his tattoos in cooking videos he uploaded to YouTube.

Marc Feren Claude Biart, 53, wanted for trafficking drugs into the Netherlands, was spotted in a culinary video he and his wife posted to YouTube, Italian police said Monday. He had been on the run since 2014 and managed to lead a quiet life in the Dominican Republic, according to BBC.

Although Biart concealed his face, his body tattoos were visible, which allowed the police to confirm his identity, the BBC reported. A video shows Biart being escorted by the Interpol officers to a plane that reportedly flew him to Milan. (RELATED: Feds Indict 15 Members And Associates Of Philadelphia Mafia)

Biart was a member of the Italian mafia gang “‘Ndrangheta,” according to EuroNews. It is one of the most violent organized crime groups in Italy, reportedly known for its control over cocaine trafficking in Europe.

“The fight against the Calabrian Mafia does not only concern Italy but also involves other countries because of its ability to penetrate the economic fabric across borders,” police said in the statement, according to EuroNews. “It represents a serious threat at an international level, even if the trafficking and all criminal activities originate in Calabria.”