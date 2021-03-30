‘Righteous Living Policy’: Financial Guru Fires Over A Dozen Employees For Premarital Sex

Ramsey Solutions, a consulting firm owned by personal finance advisor and radio show host David Ramsey, reportedly fired 12 employees for violating its righteous living policy by having premarital sex.

The Tennessee-based company faces a lawsuit brought against it by its former administrative assistant Caitlin O’Connor, who was terminated in June 2020, according to the lawsuit.

After O’Connor requested maternity leave paperwork ahead of her child’s birth, Ramsey Solutions terminated her for violating “Company Conduct.” O’Connor’s “committed relationship” with her partner and out-of-wedlock pregnancy were violations of his organization’s “righteous living” policy, the lawsuit stated. (RELATED: Crisis Response Plan Calls For Expanded Benefits For Pregnant Mothers To Ward Off Abortions)

“Should a team member engage in behavior not consistent with traditional Judeo-Christian values or teaching, it would damage the image and the value of our good will and our brand,” Ramsey Solutions’ handbook states, according to Tennessean. “If this should occur, the team member would be subject to review, probation, or termination.”

Ramsey Solutions’ action “interfered” with O’Connor’s “right to take FMLA leave, discriminated against her due to her sex, pregnancy, religion, and disability, and was in retaliation for becoming pregnant, requesting FMLA, and/or her disabilities,” O’Connor alleged in her complaint.

According to new court filings, O’Conner was not the only employee allegedly punished for having premarital sex, Tennessean reported. About 12 other individuals working for Ramsey Solutions were fired or left the company after being disciplined for having sex outside marriage, the outlet reported.

Because Tennessee is an at-will employee state, employers can terminate their employees without providing any reason. Ramsay Solutions claims this provision permits it to remove employees over their objectionable sex lives, the outlet reported.