Drive Safe With This Solar-Powered Backup Camera Now Over 10% Off

From narrow driveways to awkward parking spots, being able to see the back of your car is never overrated, especially since they can lead to minor yet costly accidents. But if you don’t have a built-in backup camera in your car, playing this not-so-fun guessing game every time you back into a tight spot has become the norm. That’s where this little gadget comes in handy.

Instead of paying for a pricey camera system that’s hard to install, opt for this solar-powered backup cam that is guaranteed to make your driving experience easier. The myGEKOgear Solarst doesn’t come with any complex wiring — simply screw the camera into your license plate, adjust the lens to your liking, and you’re done. It’s that easy.

Since this backup camera is solar-powered, it uses the sun’s rays to stay energized and is capable of lasting for a whopping seven hours of continuous use. Compatible with pretty much any-sized car, the myGEKOgear Solarst can be adjusted to look up or down, high or low, always giving you a crystal clear view on its 4.3-inch colored LCD monitor.

In addition to providing you with unobstructed views as you navigate backward, squeeze into tough parking spots, and more, you’ll also be provided with parking guidelines, making finding your way easier than ever. And thanks to its durable, waterproof build, you never have to worry about bad weather ruining your view.

For a limited time, you can get the myGEKOgear SOLARST: Solar-Powered True Wireless Backup Camera for just under 15% off, making it just $129.99 down from $150!

Prices subject to change.

