Learn To Play The Guitar With This Device And A Bluetooth-Enabled Phone

Take your guitar with you anywhere without actually having a guitar. All you need is a phone, Bluetooth, and the PocketGuitar, an astonishing new device that allows you to play the guitar by pushing cords on your phone.

The PocketGuitar allows you to learn the basics of rhythm, chord changes, and different styles of strumming without actually using a guitar.

So how does it work? Simply use the associated app, connect it to Bluetooth and you’re ready to roll. You’ll get a screen of cords to choose from. You can delete the ones you won’t use, or add others that are missing. Then push the appropriate cord you want to play and strum with the PocketGuitar, which is shaped like a large pick. With each strum, the cord will play perfectly.

The device is AI-powered, meaning there will be barely any latency and you’ll get smooth, realistic guitar sounds. You can also attach it to your foot where it can be used as you keep the beat by tapping. PocketGuitar can be used with either IOS or Android phones. PocketGuitar comes from the developers at AeroBand, a company that tries to bring music to people without the time or space to learn to play a real instrument.

So if you’ve ever had the desire to create your own guitar music, but don’t have the time to learn how to play all of the chords you need to learn, this is the solution for you. Normally, the PocketGuitar would run $40, but for a limited time, the music can be yours for just $34.95, a savings of 12 percent.

