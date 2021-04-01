Get Ready For Your Next Trip Abroad With Babbel, Now 40% Off!

With summer just around the corner, it’s no surprise you’re itching to get away. But if you’re planning to travel abroad, it’s probably a good idea to start getting familiar with whatever foreign language you’ll have to speak when you’re there. That’s where Babbel comes into the picture.

Unlike the language courses you used to take in high school, this comprehensive program gives you access to engaging, insightful lessons, games, and other content, helping you to absorb information with incredible ease. And with a lifetime subscription to the program, you’ll get to choose from up to 14 different languages!

Whether it’s Spanish, Japanese, French, or German, Babbel is designed to fit into your specific lifestyle, giving you 10 to 15-minute digestible lessons that you can take whenever you want. And thanks to Babbel’s speech recognition technology, your diction and pronunciation will be correct from the get-go, enabling you to speak with other native speakers as fast as possible. You can even access lessons offline and synch everything across your different devices.

From its incredibly high online ratings to its over 10 million happy users, it’s no wonder Babbel is considered the #1 top-grossing language-learning app in the world. Just take a look at what people are saying about the game-changing app online!

“The live experience with excellent instructors who are pleasant, efficient, and knowledgeable is a pleasure to have as often as I can fit in my schedule.” — Mark R.

The lessons are presented in a practical and clear manner. The native speakers speak clear language and this also makes learning fun. In addition, you can also try out different language levels.” — Pascale

“Great app for those looking to learn a new language. They offer not only online lessons, but downloadable content plus podcasts & games.” — David M.

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel at 60% off, making it just on payment of $199! Or, get a subscription for yourself and a friend with a two-pack for just $299!

