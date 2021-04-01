Give Your Internet A Boost With This Gadget That Provides Greater Coverage In Your House

Tired of slow browsing speeds or constant buffering in your house because your Wi-Fi isn’t up to the task. Give it a boost with a Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater that will help your coverage and allow you to work more efficiently.

This gadget features 2.4GHz bandwidth and about a 100-yard coverage area to help your current system work more efficiently. No more worries about streaming movies in the front room when your router is in the office. This gadget gives you the boost your need.

This gadget uses standard Wi-Fi technology to send a signal to previously unreachable or hard-to-wire areas of your home or yard. It also features an AP mode, allowing you to turn your wired connection into a wireless access point. And it does it all with a standard plug.

And don’t worry about security issues by introducing this booster into your system. It uses one-touch wireless security encryption with your WPS button, allowing you the security to browse in peace.

And while this booster will improve your coverage area, it does depend on the strength of the originating signal and the placement of your router to work at its highest function.

This booster will not take up much space in your home or office. At just six inches, it is small enough that you won’t even notice it is there. Until you get on the internet, that is, and you see browsing speed that you weren’t capable of in the past.

Normally priced at $69, this Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater can be yours for a limited time for just $26.99, a savings of more than 61 percent. The boost to your pocketbook is yet another benefit of this gadget.

Prices subject to change.

