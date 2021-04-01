Take The Effort Out Of Mopping With This Remarkable Spin Mop And Polisher

Mopping is one of those necessary but difficult chores that usually requires a lot of elbow grease to get it done right. But not anymore. Not if you use the Elicto ES-500 Electric Corded Spin Mop and Polisher.

This mop takes all the effort out of mopping, doing all the work while you simply hold on and guide it where you need to clean. No more scrubbing. No more bending over. Just a clean and polished floor thanks to two sets of microfiber mop heads that do the work for you.

This mop will clean any hard floor, no matter the material. It comes with a 250ml water tank so you can mop and spray your floor with straight soap and water or your favorite cleaning solution.

The handle features a 180-degree swivel, so you’re able to maneuver the mop into hard-to-reach places and corners. The electric cord is 25 feet long, so you can get an entire room or walkway done without having to unplug and plugin for different areas of the same room.

The spin mop can handle any situation you encounter, able to mop, scrub and polish. You will be confident your floors will get clean and will be germ-free. Whether you have ceramic, marble, granite, or tile floors, this mop will get the job done. Not only will it removes stains, but the pads will eliminate dust, dirt, pet dander, and pet hair as well.

In addition to the mop, your purchase will include two sets of microfiber mop heads, a funnel, and a beaker to give you everything you need for clean floors.

And the final great thing about this spin mop and polisher? The price. It can be yours for a limited time for just $95.99 when you use coupon code ELICTO20P at checkout. Now that’s a deal worth mopping up. Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.