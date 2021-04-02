Save Up To 78% On These Grooming Products Designed Specifically For Men

Grooming and bathroom products aren’t just for women. Men’s skin and beards need a little attention as well, and we’ve rounded up 20 different products that can make you look good and feel good about your hair, beard, and skin. And for a limited time, all of them are on sale at great prices.

Tactical Soap Trifecta (3-Pack) — $25.99

Tactical Soap partnered with experts to create formulas that are targeted at specific traits that are attractive to the opposite sex and conducive to success. This three-pack includes the Durden, Bond, and Maverick soaps, each a 4-ounce bar.

Men’s 5-in-1 Electric Shaver and Grooming Kit — $34.99

This multi-functional groomer takes care of all of your needs. It’s a trimmer, shaver, beard trimmer, nose-hair trimmer and ear-hair trimmer, each with their own detachable head that fits on the base.

The Barb Xpert by Franck Provost for Men’s Grooming — $14.99

This 5-ounce bottle of shampoo is designed specifically for your beard. It was made in France and developed with a non-greasy feel to cleanse and revitalize all beard types.

LVL Shave Co.: Ultimate Neckline Grooming Set — $36.99

Shaving the back of your neck can be a challenge, but not with this device. This Personal Neck Groomer gives you a quick, fresh cleanup. It features three razor strips and two handles so you can easily get the job done.

All-In-One Hair Clipper — $47.99

This multi-functional clipper lets you groom your beard, ears, nose, and sideburns wirelessly. It comes with three washable, interchangeable shaver heads to suit your specific needs.

Geologie Personalized Trial Set — $20

Taking proper care of your skin should be part of your everyday routine, something as habitual and uncomplicated as showering or brushing your teeth. Geologie was designed to do just that: help men find the right regimen for their skin type (based on a 30-second quiz) and make said routine short and easy to stick to.

Blind Barber Haircare Bundle — $34.99

This bundle gives you three products to keep your hair looking the way you want. You’ll get a 12-ounce lemongrass tea shampoo and body wash, 12-ounce lemongrass tea conditioner, and a 6-ounce dry shampoo with a coconut aroma.

Brocchi Grooming and Trimming Tool — $46

This all-in-one grooming and trimming tool includes two guide combs to customize your look and four length settings for cutting. It will run up to five hours on a single charge, so you can trim and groom on the go.

Professional Cordless Hair Trimmer with Grooming Kit — $69.99

This kit gives you everything you need to keep your hair and beard in shape. You’ll get a clipper, four guide combs, two scissors, a cape, cleaning brush, lubricating oil, and charger. The tools allow for seven different styling jobs, from a clean shave to contouring a long beard.

Brocchi Men’s Moisturizing Face Wash — $19.99

This 6.8-ounce bottle is designed to help hydrate, repair, and enhance your skin. It reduces irritation and unclogs pores while revitalizing your skin. It is made without salt, sulfate, and parabens.

Brocchi Men’s Waterproof Trimmer — $35.99

Take care of all your manscaping needs with this rechargeable body hair trimmer that features a strong motor that can handle any type of hair. It features rust-resistant stainless steel blades that are waterproof for use in the shower, if you desire.

TSA-Approved Seven-Piece Manicure Set — $15.99

This portable grooming set has the stamp of approval from the TSA, so take it with you on any trip to keep yourself looking your best. It includes an eyebrow scissor, nail clipper, slanted-edge nail clipper, nail file, tweezer, ear pick, and peeling blade.

SPADE: Smart Ear Wax Remover — $99.99

Actually clean your ears rather than pushing the wax down deeper with traditional tools. With a 3MPX camera, this device wirelessly streams a full view of the inside of your ear to your phone over Wi-FI. It also has six inner-mounted LEDs for light, and picks designed to scoop out earwax at any depth.

Caffeinated Men’s Eye Cream — $39.99

You’ll get 2 ounces of cream that contains caffeine and hyaluronic acid. The caffeine circulates the blood around the eyes, contracting the blood vessels and reducing the dark circles, while the hyaluronic acid absorbs fluids to help with wrinkles and puffiness..

Deluxe Large Fogless Shower Shaving Mirror — $31.99

If you’re going to groom properly, you need to see what you’re doing. This mirror has a 7.75-inch by 6-inch surface, 360-degree rotation and thinner frames to fit into any bathroom. The self-storing squeegee keeps your surface free from water.

Mess-Free Beard and Body Trimmer — $79.95

Cleaning up all the little hairs and trimmings after grooming your beard can be as big a job as the trimming. Not with this trimmer, which has a built-in vacuum to catch them all for a mess-free experience. In addition to your beard, it will work on sideburns, chest, arms, and more.

MetroMan Grooming Travel Set — $129.99

Everything you need to look your best is included in this kit, which features an electric shaver, nose trimmer, and facial brush. The shaver and trimmer and both rechargeable and waterproof, while the brush features an oscillating head that not only cleans but refreshes your skin.

MetroMan Nomad Waterproof USB Nose Trimmer — $49.99

Trim your nose hairs anytime, anywhere with this portable device. The stainless steel, high-quality blades will trim without painfully pulling hairs. This trimmer is USB rechargeable.

MetroMan Pilot Waterproof USB Electric Shaver — $59.99

The two floating heads on this shaver will give you a close, smooth shave every time. This shaver is USB rechargeable and will run up to an hour on a single charge. It also is waterproof, allowing you to shave in the shower.

MetroMan Round Trip Waterproof USB Facial Brush — $49.99

This device delivers powerful exfoliation and deep pore cleansing. and helps reduce razor bumps from shaving to refresh your skin. It is waterproof for use in the shower or at the sink.

MetroMan USB Waterproof Body Hair Trimmer — $49.99

This cordless trimmer will work for up to an hour on a single charge, so use it on every part of your body that needs attention. The stainless steel blades and skinguard technology let you know the job will get done without any pain.

