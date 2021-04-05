Youth Sports And Extracurriculars ‘Should Be Limited,’ Says Biden’s CDC Director

President Joe Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director, Rocjelle Walensky said youth sports “should be limited” because of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday, Fox News reported.

Walensky said the reason for keeping youth sports limitations in place is because outbreaks among young people have been traced back to youth sports and extracurricular activities. “We are learning that many outbreaks in young people are related to youth sports and extracurricular activities,” Walensky claimed, Fox News reported. “According to CDC guidance, these activities should be limited.”

CDC Dir. Walensky says many outbreaks of COVID-19 among young people are related to youth sports and extracurricular activities pic.twitter.com/gZpYAjWwsX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 5, 2021

Walensky went on to say that if jurisdictions refused to limit youth sports, “the risk of clusters can be prevented with cadence testing strategies, as are being rolled out in so many different places,” according to Fox News.

The CDC issued guidelines for youth sports in December 2020. The guidance encouraged sanitization of shared equipment and facilities, masks, limited practice and crowd sizes, and social distancing. The CDC acknowledged the guidance was easier to follow based on the sport being played, as contact sports “may make it more difficult to maintain physical distancing, compared to sports where players are not close to each other.” (RELATED: A Weepy CDC Director Insists America Is Facing ‘Doom.’ Do The Facts Match The Hysteria?)

The CDC Director cites the increasing spread of variants, but also a rise in youth sports and extracurricular activities as contributing to the steady increase in cases over the last four weeks. https://t.co/sdurirmO78 — ABC21 WPTA News (@ABC21WPTA) April 5, 2021

Walensky captivated headlines after describing the sense of “impending doom” she had for America facing COVID-19 in a March 29 briefing. Walensky also claimed in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that CDC data showed “vaccinated people do not carry the virus” — comments that were later walked back by the CDC in a statement to The New York Times.