Electronic Music Star Bassnectar Accused of Sex Trafficking, Child Pornography Possession, Sexual Abuse In New Lawsuit

Two unidentified women filed a lawsuit Friday against electronic dance music (EDM) star Bassnectar.

The lawsuit accused Bassnectar of sex trafficking, possessing child pornography and sexual abuse, Fox News reported. The lawsuit accused defendant companies Amorphous Music Inc., Bassnectar Touring Inc., Interactive Giving Fund, Red Light Management and C3 Presents LLC of funding and supporting “Bassnectar’s sex trafficking venture.”

EDM DJ Bassnectar Sued for Sex Trafficking and Child Porn https://t.co/ERseFVVFKx — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2021

The suit, obtained by Fox News, alleged Bassnectar messaged underage girls so “he could groom them for eventual sex acts, get them to send him sexually explicit photographs and further exploit them for his own gratification.” (RELATED: Several California Beauty Businesses Believed To Be Center Of Sex Trafficking Ring)

The suit further claimed that Bassnectar would use tickets to his show and travel arrangements to lure minors to him and then allegedly required them to have sex with him without protection, Fox News reported. According to the accusations in the suit, Bassnectar also had the underage girls send him sexually explicit photos of themselves.

Bassnectar’s attorney claimed the allegations were “clearly designed for the media” in a statement to TMZ.

“These outrageous claims – which were clearly designed for the media, rather than for the courts – are completely without merit, and we eagerly look forward to proving so,” Mitchell Schuster told the outlet.

Bassnectar has previously faced similar allegations before and stepped away from the music industry in July of 2020.