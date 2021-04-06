Get Yourself In Shape With This Collection Of Dumbbell Weights

Spring has arrived and summer is just around the corner, so it’s more than past time to start getting yourself in shape. One of the best things you can do is start lifting a small number of weights on a regular basis. And to do that, this dumbbell weight set can get you started on the path to fitness.

There are so many benefits to lifting weights, particularly small amounts that won’t cause issues with your back and body that heavy lifting can. You will lose body fat, tone your muscles and burn more calories than many cardio exercises, just to name a few.

This set will help you toward those goals. There are 66 total pounds included, and you can configure them in any way you see fit. You’ll get two dumbbell bars and a connecting nut to convert them into a full lifting bar. You’ll get eight 5.5-pound weights, eight 2.75-pound weights, and four lock collars. That gives you control to use as little or as much as you want in the dumbbells.

The weight plates are made from HDPE and concrete, while the dumbbell rods are made of electroplated hollow iron tubes and are both rust and wear-resistant. The handles feature a comfortable grip to allow you to exercise as long as you need to. These weights are heavy enough to give you a great workout but small enough to store in your home, garage, or office without taking up much space. The set also comes with a user manual to show you how to switch out the weights and to give you tips on different ways to lift. This set of 66 pounds of weights normally costs $269, but for a limited time, they can be yours for just $184.99, a savings of more than 31 percent. Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.