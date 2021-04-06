NASA Reportedly Sent Email To Employees Searching For Volunteers To Work With Unaccompanied Migrant Children

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reportedly sent an email to employees Tuesday asking for volunteers to help staff overcrowded facilities and work with unaccompanied migrant children.

An email from NASA Acting Chief Financial Officer Steve Shinn reportedly said the agency is looking for volunteers to help the Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other agencies “serve up to a 120-day voluntary deployment detail,” according to the Intercept’s Ken Kippenstein.

NASA just sent employees an email seeking volunteers to help staff facilities for unaccompanied migrant children, per internal email provided to me: pic.twitter.com/erAGwjK3KB — Ted Cruz liked a porn tweet (@kenklippenstein) April 6, 2021

Volunteers were reportedly asked in the email to provide a “continuum of care for children, including placements in foster care, shelter, and residential care providers,” as well as to “assist with caring for and placing children without legal immigration status who have entered the country at the southern border without a parent or legal guardian.”

A NASA site in California, Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, is reportedly being considered to house migrants crossing the border.

The Biden Administration announced in late March that it would be spending $86 million to house migrants crossing the southern border. (RELATED: Biden Administration To Spend $86 Million Housing Migrants In Hotels)

Nearly 1,200 migrants will be housed in hotels near the southern border, including Arizona and Texas, according to Axios.

The number of migrant families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border nearly doubled from January to February, according to the outlet.

NASA and HHS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.