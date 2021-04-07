This Oral Water Flosser Cleans Your Teeth With Less Pain, Now Over 65% Off!

Everyone’s gums bleed a little while flossing, right? While this may seem normal, this seemingly harmless side effect can lead to some pretty nasty long-term issues, including bad breath and even gum disease.

While flossing with the traditional plastic string can irritate your gums, it’s necessary to keep plaque and food buildup at bay, but it isn’t the only way to get the job done. That’s where the Floss-Ease High-Frequency Oral Water Flosser comes into play. With this strong flow of water, you can easily access those hard-to-reach spots between your teeth and below the gum line, leaving your mouth feeling cleaner than ever.

No matter your mouth’s sensitivity level, this high-frequency oral water flosser is designed to be comfortable to use for everyone. That’s why it boasts five dynamic attachments and three different cleaning modes, including a stronger pulse mode, a soft mode, and a normal mode; all meant to fit your personal cleaning needs. And thanks to the tool’s advanced gravity ball design and 360° rotating nozzle, there’s no spot you can’t reach with this thing.

Not only is this water flosser easy to use, but it’s also a cinch to maintain. Unlike other similar tools, Floss-Ease features a 300ml water tank that doesn’t require you to refill the tool each time you use it. And with just one four-hour charge, you can expect up to fifteen days of use, even if you power it up twice a day.

From reduced gum bleeding to fresher breath, there are countless benefits to adding the Floss-Ease High-Frequency Oral Water Flosser to your daily routine. And for the first time ever, you can proudly tell your dentist that you always remember to floss — and they’ll actually believe you!

For a limited time, you can snag the Floss-Ease High-Frequency Oral Water Flosser at 68% off, making it just $49.99!

