Terrifying Video Shows A Gigantic Lizard Destroying A Store In Crazy Viral Video

A giant lizard ran roughshod around a store in Thailand, and the videos are terrifying.

In a video tweeted by @Dailyaddaa (via Mundo Nomada), a massive monitor lizard decided to make itself at home inside a supermarket, and the video might stop you from sleeping at night. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give the video a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

#WatchVideo| A video going viral online shows that a giant monitor lizard in a supermarket in #Thailand is knocking down products and sparking chaos at a supermarket. The hair-raising footage was shared on a microblogging site by Thai travel agency Mundo Nomada. pic.twitter.com/yQBXUG64I1 — DailyaddaaNews (@Dailyaddaa) April 7, 2021

People laugh at me because I 100% endorse shooting wild animals that might pose a threat to humans. Well, who is laughing now? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I promise you that 99% of people would freak out if they saw this in public. The 1% who wouldn’t are just crazy. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Rampaging Monitor Lizard Raids Supermarket For Food . pic.twitter.com/vqEFMSIghu — vidzpost8 (@vidzpost8) April 7, 2021

I don’t have anything against animals, but if a lizard that size tries to invade my property, it’s open season. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

There will be so many bullets flying that the situation will resemble Baghdad circa-2003. I’m taking zero chances.

Let us know what you would do in the comments below. I think many of you will agree with me.

H/T: BroBible